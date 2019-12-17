Lockheed Martin paints helicopter for Capt Kimberly Hampton memorial

Lockheed Martin has completed painting the OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopter that will be a part of the memorial honoring Capt Kimberly Hampton in Easley, South Carolina.

Advertisement

Hampton, a Pickens County native from Easley, died when the OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopter she was flying was shot down near Fallujah, Iraq, on Jan. 2, 2004. Hampton was the first female military pilot in U.S. history to be shot down and killed as a result of hostile fire. She was also the first female combat casualty in Iraq from South Carolina. Hampton was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star, Air Medal and Purple Heart.

Advertisement

“Lockheed Martin is committed to honoring our service members and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in protecting our freedom,” said Mike Fox, director of Lockheed Martin’s operation in Greenville, South Carolina. “We are proud to be a part of this community effort to honor and memorialize the legacy of South Carolina’s own Capt Kimberly Hampton.”

The memorial park will be located at the Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library in Easley.