Loan application deadline for national security businesses is today

HAI has issued an important deadline reminder to qualifying manufacturers and suppliers in the U.S.

The CARES Act provides $17 billion in loans or loan guarantees for “businesses critical to maintaining national security.”

The Department of Treasury announced on April 25, 2020, that applications may be submitted online beginning on April 27, 2020. Applications may be submitted online and are due at 3:00 p.m. on May 1, 2020.

A resources and guidance document is available in rotor.org/LAC. Contact [email protected].

The U.S. Treasury has defined a “business critical to maintaining national security” as one that, at the time of the loan application, is either:

Performing under a DX-priority rated contract or order under the Defense Priorities and Allocations System regulations (15 CFR Part 700); or Operating under a valid Top Secret facility security clearance under the National Industrial Security Program regulations (32 CFR Part 2004).

Businesses that do not meet either of these criteria may nonetheless be considered for a loan if the secretary of the US Department of Defense or the US director of national intelligence recommends and certifies that the applicant is “critical to maintaining national security.”

The Treasury secretary maintains ultimate responsibility to review each recommendation and determine whether the business is critical to maintaining national security. If so, then the business may apply for relief under the program. If not, the applicant business should consult other CARES Act programs to determine if other assistance may be available.