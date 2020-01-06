Life Flight Network selects Frasca for Bell 407GXi simulator

Advertisement

Frasca International, Inc, has received an order for a Bell 407 GXi advanced aviation training device (AATD) from Life Flight Network, LLC — a helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) provider based in Aurora, Oregon. Once installed, the Frasca AATD will be used for initial/new-hire training, recurrent training, and mission training.

The device will feature Frasca’s Simplicity software graphical user interface, electric Control Loading, digital sound system and flight and systems simulation to train normal, abnormal, and emergency procedures in the rotorcraft flight manual (RFM). In addition, the AATD will include Frasca’s TruVision Global Image Generator with three-channel direct-view projected visual display system. The visual system will include Frasca’s worldwide visual database at base map level and a Newport, Oregon, helicopter mission training database.

“For Life Flight Network, safety and risk management are core to our operations. Safety training is ongoing and comprehensive, ensuring our pilots maintain the highest levels of proficiency,” said Michael Griffiths, chief executive officer of Life Flight Network. “With the addition of the Frasca helicopter AATD for our incoming Bell 407GXi aircraft, we will be able to continue enhancing our team’s skills and preparedness.”