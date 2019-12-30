Leonardo delivers AW119Kx to Rotortec

Leonardo has announced that Rotortec, a premium passenger service provider in Chile, has recently taken delivery of one AW119Kx. The helicopter will be used for tourism and sightseeing flights over Santiago, the region’s striking Andes Mountains, volcanoes, and world-class ski resorts among other routes that provide unbeatable views of rugged natural beauty and urban splendor.

Rotortec’s AW119Kx is outfitted with a special high altitude kit that allows it to climb safely to 24,000 feet — perfect for careening amongst the Andes Mountain peaks. The company also operates one AW119Ke.

The AW119Kx single engine helicopter has the highest power margins in its class and offers many redundancies most frequently found in twin engine models including dual electrical and hydraulics systems. Featuring a strong and reliable Pratt & Whitney PT-6 engine, the AW119Kx offers excellent flying qualities, including a Garmin G1000H glass cockpit design that enhances situational awareness and reduces pilot workload. The spacious cabin seats up to six passengers and a large separate baggage compartment suits passengers who prefer not to travel light.

The AW119 is in service in over 40 countries and has been selected by many private operators and high-profile military, government and parapublic customers, including the Portuguese Air Force, New York City Department of Environmental Protection Police and many others across Europe, Asia and Latin America. All variants of the AW119 are manufactured in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.