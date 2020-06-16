Leonardo AW109 Trekker chosen to support French EMS market

Leonardo announced that the AW109 Trekker light twin engine helicopter has been chosen as the new helicopter to support emergency medical service (EMS) operations from Rouen Hospital in Normandie, France. One aircraft, with a specially customized EMS interior, is expected to be delivered by the end of 2020 from Leonardo’s Vergiate final assembly line in Italy, and the rotorcraft will be operated by SAF Hélicoptères.

The SAF Hélicoptères’ AW109 Trekker-based offer was selected following a thorough and rigorous tender process outperforming competing types. The contract award marks the entrance of this Leonardo light twin helicopter model into the French civil helicopter market and follows the success of the AW109 Power and Grand for EMS tasks in the country. This achievement also expands the number of French commercial customers using Leonardo helicopters such as the AW109 series, AW169 and AW139 for a range of roles including EMS and VIP/corporate transport. The AW109 Trekker is the perfect fit to meet other EMS requirements in France in the future.

Tristan Serretta, CEO of SAF Hélicoptères, said, “We’re proud to be the future supplier of helicopter EMS services from Rouen Hospital. As a helicopter operator, we’re always looking at proposing high-end economically-viable solutions to our customers. The team here is excited to introduce the Leonardo AW109 Trekker into SAF’s fleet. The region will benefit from our solid expertise and experience of HEMS combined with the exceptional capabilities in terms of EMS interior, performance, advanced avionics, safety standards of the Trekker. We look forward to starting operations supporting the local community.”