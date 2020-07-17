Leonardo announces new avionics software release and kit certification for AW139

Leonardo has announced further enhancements for the AW139 intermediate twin engine helicopter with the recently obtained EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) certifications for the Honeywell Primus Epic integrated avionics Phase 8 software and the EGPWS (Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System) optional kit with offshore modes.

The Phase 8 software release marks the introduction of an advanced Synthetic Vision System (SVS) specifically tailored for helicopter applications, improved 2D maps and wireless data loading delivering even greater all-weather capabilities and mission effectiveness for all commercial and government missions.

This latest standard increases crew situational awareness and reduces workload for operations at night or in marginal weather. The advanced Synthetic Vision System assists with navigation and landing approaches when operating within challenging terrain, oil rigs, and other demanding scenarios, which is accomplished via 3D presentation of the external scenario, including surrounding terrain, obstacles, runways and helipads within the background of the Primary Flight Display.

A user-friendly 2D Interactive Navigation (INAV) feature showing the helicopter position and flight plan on a map into the Multi-Functional Display (MFD) delivers unparalleled navigation system alignment and precision with the actual flight path taking into account environmental factors.

Phase 8 has also wireless connectivity embedded, providing high speed data access for flight plans transfer and maintenance data gathering from the aircraft. Additionally, Custom Approach functionality provides the capability to design, set and fly an automated approach to any user-defined location, including oil rig helidecks.

The introduction of the new EGPWS version -036, which is also available for Phase 7, perfectly complements the latest software release and enhanced navigation capabilities for safer offshore operations. This more sophisticated HTAWS (Helicopter Terrain Awareness and Warning System) introduces recommendations of CAA CAP 1519 for optimal use in offshore environments, and gives pilots more time margin and earlier notifications for warning of a potential collision. This will prove to be a key enabler for recognizing and responding to unsafe conditions.

Orders for nearly 1,200 units in over 70 countries have been placed by more than 280 commercial, para-military, and military customers worldwide and over 1,050 helicopters are in service with more than 2.8 million flight hours logged in operations to date. With more than 1,000 kits certified to date and continued capability growth, the AW139 remains unmatched in its category. The AW139 has a proven track record of outstanding mission accomplishment in the harshest conditions.