Leon County Sheriff’s Office selects Becker AMU 6500 digital audio panel

Digital audio innovator Becker Avionics announced that Leon County Sheriff’s Office recently selected Becker Avionics’ AMU 6500 for installation on its new Bell 505 helicopter. Leon County Sheriff’s Office performs law enforcement, search-and-rescue, and other critical functions in the panhandle of Florida including the state capital of Tallahassee.

The AMU 6500 was designed with a variety of customers in mind. The ease of use, customized functionality, durability and capability make it the obvious choice for sophisticated operators whether they are flying a high tempo mission aircraft requiring a mission audio panel such as Leon County Sheriff’s Office or the business aircraft requiring a fantastic looking digital audio panel exceeding the demands of both the crew and the passengers. The AMU 6500 is a perfect replacement for the customer who currently operates an obsolete Baker audio panel.

The AMU 6500 is a robust, cost-effective audio panel that combines unique customer benefits, such as 3D audio, blue tooth, up to 12 transceiver positions, panel mounted with no remote boxes, lightweight and completely programmable by the customer.