LAT & DRF Luftrettung announce new simulator capabilities

Lufthansa Aviation Training (LAT) and helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) operator DRF Luftrettung are to present their new pilot training and further training program at HAI Heli-Expo 2020 in Anaheim, California.

Advertisement

Beginning in August 2020, a new Level D full flight simulator will be available at LAT’s training center in Frankfurt, Germany. The simulator is certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

Jointly exhibiting at Heli-Expo, LAT and DRF Luftrettung intend to provide showgoers with insight into the advantages of the new Level D full flight simulator. The cockpit can be configured to both the Airbus H135 and H145 helicopter types. Additionally, at a third crew member station, personnel can be trained on human helicopter hoist missions with the help of virtual reality technology involving the entire crew.

Flight procedures can also be simulated at night with night vision equipment, both with “white” and “green” phosphor night vision goggles. Pilot training can be conducted under meteorological conditions with a variety of realistic landing scenarios featuring moving objects in the landing area as well as different locations, such as airfields or hospitals.

Advertisement

“Based on our more than 40 years of experience in HEMS operations and our expertise in pilot education and training, as well as LAT’s diverse competencies, we were able to jointly develop a comprehensive training offer on the new Airbus H135/H145 full flight simulator,” said Dr. Peter Huber, chairman of the executive board at DRF Luftrettung. “We are proud to be able to present this offer to an international professional audience at Heli-Expo.”

“By investing in our first own helicopter simulator in our training fleet of over 55 full flight simulators, we are opening up to new markets and looking forward to working with DRF Luftrettung in this area,” said Ola Hansson, managing director of Lufthansa Aviation Training. “In addition, our largest training center in Frankfurt is ideally located for customers from all over the world. Crews can complete their training here around the clock all year round.”