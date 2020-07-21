L3Harris Technologies delivers 5,000th Wescam MXTM-Series imaging system

L3Harris Technologies has completed delivery of its 5,000th Wescam MX-Series imaging system since launching the product line in 1997. The milestone was recently celebrated when a Wescam MX-20 turret was delivered to the U.S. Navy for deployment on its P-8A maritime patrol aircraft.

“This milestone is significant because it represents the culmination of 20 years supporting the U.S. Navy in fulfilling its critical anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and search and rescue missions,” said Sean Stackley, president, Integrated Mission Systems, L3Harris. “With a level of performance and reliability that has set industry standards in EO/IR imaging and targeting performance, L3Harris’ family of sensor systems has transformed the way customers around the world capture, disseminate and analyze real-time video intelligence.”

To date, L3Harris has delivered more than 500 Wescam MX systems in support of U.S. Navy airborne programs with the Navy’s P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft being the first platform to ever fly a Wescam MX-Series turret. In the 20 years since, the Navy has employed both Wescam MX-20 and Wescam MX-15 systems on U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps platforms such as the P-3C, P-8A, King Air, OV-10, A-29, C-130J and various aerostats.

L3Harris has a company-wide systems-based business model, which includes the Wescam MX-Series manufacturing center and 13 global authorized service centers to support its customer base.

L3Harris’ Wescam MX systems are active in over 80 countries. Operating across air, land and maritime domains, these intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and targeting systems support more than 200 different platforms.