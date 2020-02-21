Kopter receives production organization approval from FOCA

Kopter Group has received a certificate granting production organization approval (POA) from the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA). This certificate confirms Kopter as a duly recognized production organization. It attests that Kopter has qualified personnel, the necessary methods, processes and procedures, as well as a reliable quality system in place.

It is a major milestone for Kopter, making it eligible to produce and ramp up its light single-engine SH09 helicopter. The handover ceremony of the certificate took place on Feb. 21 at the Kopter premises in Mollis, Switzerland. The chief operating officer of Kopter, Dr. Jan Nowacki; the FOCA POA team leader for Kopter, Urs Frei; and Andreas Boss, national FOCA POA coordinator participated in the handover ceremony.

Nowacki said, “We are extremely satisfied to receive this certificate, which acknowledges all the work we’ve done in building a well performing team and organization. We thank FOCA for their trust and strong support in reaching this key step and look forward to pursuing our close cooperation on our way to produce our new turbine engine helicopter.”

Boss and Frei added: “We are proud to handover this POA certificate to Kopter. It demonstrates that Kopter fulfills the highest aviation standards and possesses the capability, facilities, manpower, resources and quality assurance systems to produce and support the SH09 helicopter which is on its way to certification.”