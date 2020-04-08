Kopter officially joins Leonardo Helicopters

Leonardo announced on April 8 the closing of the acquisition of Kopter Group AG, manufacturer of the upcoming light single SH09 helicopter, from Lynwood (Schweiz).

The purchase price, on a cash and debt free basis, consists of a $185 million fixed component plus an earn-out mechanism linked to certain milestones over the life of the program, starting from 2022.

The acquisition of Kopter allows Leonardo to further strengthen its worldwide leadership and position in the rotorcraft sector, in line with Leonardo’s Industrial Plan objectives for the reinforcement of the core businesses.

Kopter’s SH09, a new single engine helicopter, is a perfect fit for Leonardo’s product range, offering opportunities for future technological developments, Leonardo said.