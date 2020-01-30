Keystone Turbine Services receives Rolls-Royce FIRST Network Award

Advertisement

M International, a leading provider of aftermarket technical, MRO and supply chain management services for the aerospace and defense industry, announced subsidiary Keystone Turbine Services (KTS), specialists in providing global support for all Rolls-Royce M250 series gas turbine engine maintenance, overhaul and support services (MRO), received the prestigious Trusted to Deliver Excellence Award on Jan. 27 during the annual Rolls-Royce FIRST Network Recognition Event held as part of the 2020 Heli-Expo annual Convention in Anaheim, California. This awards program recognizes significant achievements of authorized service centers who’ve provided world-class support of M250 helicopter engines operated by thousands of customers worldwide. This year, the program featured only four awards and only one winner per award for the following categories – “Best in Class,” “FIRST Class Service,” “Trusted to Deliver Excellence” and “Outstanding Partnerships.”

“We are proud to recognize Keystone Turbine Services as this year’s ‘Trusted to Deliver Excellence’ award winner,” said Scott Cunningham, Rolls-Royce director – Helicopter Services. “Their longstanding commitment to excellence gives M250 customers the peace of mind to know that they will receive quality service every time.”

“Amongst all members of the FIRST network, I’m proud Keystone was chosen as the winner of the Trusted to Deliver Excellence Award,” stated John Fraser, general manager. “This award recognizes the hard work, commitment to excellence and continual drive to excel from all our employees who provide excellence every day — this award is for them!”

According to Rolls-Royce award criteria, the Trusted to Deliver Excellence Award represents a facility identified for consistently delivering on promises, a facility that is trusted to perform in accordance with “promises made, promises kept,” continually going out of their way to ensure their performance matches their commitments while being counted on to deliver quality product.