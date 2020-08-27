Kendall Goodman named president and COO of AVX Aircraft Company

The AVX Aircraft Company board of directors has approved the promotion of Kendall Goodman to president and chief operating officer. In making the announcement, Troy Gaffey, chairman and chief executive officer of AVX Aircraft said, “Kendall has done an excellent job since joining AVX in 2017, and I am confident he will continue to provide the leadership we need during the years ahead.”

“It is an honor to learn from Troy Gaffey, one of the greats in our industry. The future of AVX is bright and I am pleased to be leading our talented team to attain new levels of success,” said Goodman.

Since joining AVX, Goodman has served as FARA CP program manager, senior vice president of FVL and COO.

Throughout his career, Goodman has held a wide range of positions in research and development. Goodman has led advanced aircraft design teams in the development of helicopter and tiltrotor configurations. Goodman has also been awarded six U.S. Patents.