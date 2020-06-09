Kawak Aviation adds new vice president of business development

Kawak has welcomed a new member to its senior management team. Andrew Mills joined Kawak on June 1 as vice president of business development. He will be tasked with spearheading global business strategy and corporate development for Kawak, as well as opening new lines of business and assisting existing customers.

Advertisement

Mills has more than 25 years of experience in the aviation industry, with a heavy emphasis on the utility helicopter environment. He is the former president of commercial aviation at Erickson, Inc., a world leader in heavy lift utility and firefighting operations and manufacturing. He brings extensive international business development and operations/MRO expertise to Kawak.

Kawak is expanding and rapidly growing its hard-won expertise in aerial technology solutions, and it is committed to forging the best management team possible as it moves to the next level of capability.

Advertisement

Headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Kawak is an aviation technology and innovation engineering company predominantly engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and support of technology systems, products and services for the aviation industry. Kawak specializes in aerial agriculture, helicopter firefighting, flight control quadrants, electric motors, fast-track product development and auxiliary mission power systems.