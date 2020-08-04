Kaman recognized by Sikorsky as “Elite Supplier”

Kaman Corporation is proud to announce that Kaman Composite – Vermont, Inc. has recently been named the Rotary and Mission Systems Elite Supplier by Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, a Lockheed Martin company. The award comes after a partnership with Sikorsky on the design and development of their MH-60R radome program.

“The program provided us with a unique opportunity to partner with an industry leader on their radome design,” said

Alexander Gamble, general manager at Kaman Composite -Vermont, Inc. “We were able to take a customer need, leverage our expertise to design, conduct in-house testing and analysis, and take the program into full production, while maintaining stellar performance.”

Kaman Composite Vermont started working with Lockheed/Sikorsky on the program in 2002 and KCV continues the production of the MMR Radome with over 200 delivered. Kaman has expanded their design services and established the Radome Center of Excellence at the Vermont facility which employs a full staff of design engineers and technicians.

“Our composites businesses continue to deliver the complex composite structures that meet the highest standards of its Aerospace customers. This award additionally demonstrates the exemplary relationship the KCV team has developed with Sikorsky,” stated Mark Withrow, president & general manager – U.S. Composites.