Kaman Composites Vermont announces multi-year contract with major engine OEM

Kaman Composites Vermont, Inc. (KCV), a subsidiary of Kaman Corporation, announced on Aug. 7 that it has entered into a new long term agreement with a major engine OEM to manufacture components for both existing production and newly developed engine programs. The components will be industrialized and manufactured at Kaman’s facilities in Bennington, Vermont, with initial deliveries expected by the end of 2020.

“As a collaborative partner, we have been able to customize our processes and production activity to serve the specific needs of the customer’s existing programs,” said Alexander Gamble, general manager, Kaman Composites Vermont, Inc. “These efforts have allowed us to meet their high quality standards, delivering product on time and at a competitive price, and positioning us to secure this new work package.”

Composite components for the multi engine programs will be a significant growth opportunity for the Bennington, Vermont, facility and builds on its ability to deliver high quality and strict schedule adherence for its customers.

“This award is recognition of Kaman’s partnership with our customers and our ability to deliver on programs that are challenging from a technical perspective, as well as having very stringent customer requirements,” added

Mark Withrow, president and general manager, U.S. Composites.