Kaman appoints new VP of investor relations & business development

Kaman Corporation has announced that James G. Coogan will become vice president of investor relations and business development, effective Jan. 1, 2020. In this role, he will report directly to Neal J. Keating, chairman, president, and chief executive officer.

“Jamie has been integral in building relationships with our investor community and has been an essential team member for both the divestiture of Kaman Distribution Group and pending Bal Seal acquisition,” said Keating. “I look forward to his continued success in building out and executing on Kaman’s long-term growth strategy.”

Coogan has been vice president of investor relations for Kaman Corporation since 2017. Since joining the company in 2008, he has also been responsible for SEC compliance activities and is a Kaman leadership development program graduate. Prior to joining Kaman, he held positions at Ann Taylor, Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Coogan received his masters of business administration from the Yale School of Management, his masters of science in accounting from the University of Connecticut, and his bachelor of science in accounting from the University of Connecticut.