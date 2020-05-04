Kaman announces multiple promotions

Kaman Corporation has announced the promotions of Rebecca Stath to vice president of accounting and principal accounting officer, and Lisa Barry to vice president of financial planning and analysis. Both report to Robert Starr, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Stath and Barry have made important contributions to Kaman’s success during the course of their careers and were recently tasked with leading Kaman’s efforts to redesign the company’s finance and accounting processes to help position the company for future growth.

Stath began her career at KPMG before joining Kaman Corporation in 2011 as Internal Audit Manager. Her career growth at Kaman includes directing and managing external reporting, SEC compliance, financial reporting and compliance. She is a graduate of the Kaman Leadership Development Program.

She holds a masters of science in accounting from the University of Connecticut, and a bachelor of science in business administration in accounting from Central Connecticut State University. Stath is also a Certified Public Accountant in the state of Connecticut.

Barry has advanced through various finance positions including director of finance and contracts at Kaman Air Vehicles, and finance manager at Kaman Aerospace Group. Prior to joining Kaman, Barry started her career at Hamilton Sundstrand as a financial specialist and progressed her career at United Technologies as a financial reporting & consolidation specialist and subsidiary financial controller before joining Kaman in 2015.

Barry holds a masters of business administration from Quinnipiac College, a masters of science in accounting from the University of Connecticut and earned her bachelors of science in finance from Fairfield University.