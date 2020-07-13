JSfirm is offering free resume reviews and job alerts for job seekers

Advertisement

JSfirm.com remains a free resource for job seekers. During this time of increased uncertainty around employment, it is more vital than ever to make sure job seekers have the best resources accessible to them. JSfirm.com has a variety of free services available, including resume reviews and daily job alerts.

Any job seeker with a free account on JSfirm.com can request a resume review, and a resume professional from the JSfirm.com member advocate team will review and rate your resume. Additional resume services are available for job seekers needing extra assistance with their resume. Job seekers can also receive relevant daily job alerts from JSfirm.com. These alerts notify job seekers when opportunities matching their work experience and job preferences are available. Additionally, job seekers can set up alerts for when specific companies are hiring.

“Allowing job seekers on JSfirm.com to have access to a free resume review is vital to their job search. We want to be sure that each job seeker is showcasing their talents and experience through their resume,” said JSfirm.com executive director Abbey Hutter. “JSfirm.com daily job alerts are a fantastic way for job seekers to be sure they don’t miss jobs that are relevant to them in the locations they want to work.”