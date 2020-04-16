JSfirm.com provides aviation career preparation webinars

Advertisement

JSfirm.com is continuing to work at the grassroots level to help sustain the aviation industry, from implementing new job search management features on the website to career preparation webinars. These are general career readiness webinars open to the public, as well as specific webinars scheduled with educational institutions throughout the country.

Abbey Hutter, executive director of JSfirm.com, said “JSfirm.com has a team that is dedicated to sustaining the industry by providing career presentations to those who would like insight. Our presentations have information including aspects of interview and resume tips and the best ways to navigate JSfirm.com. As with all of our job seeker benefits, this is a free job search management tool we offer our users.”

Advertisement

Aviation Institute of Maintenance – Orlando Campus Career Services team said, “JSfirm.com presentations are informative and engaging, and our students appreciate the time that is given to them. We highly recommend bringing JSfirm.com into your educational institution and allowing them to present to your aviation students. They are providing valuable information that the students will be able to use upon graduation and throughout the rest of their careers.”