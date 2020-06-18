JSfirm.com offers aviation job seeker help

JSfirm.com remains committed to providing aviation professionals with the resources they need to successfully manage their job search, and has begun hosting free webinars to keep job seekers informed and up to date on the most effective ways to search for a job in the current climate.

Advertisement

These informational webinars cover how to use JSfirm.com to maximize job search efforts, along with resume and interview tips. Each webinar is customized to a different facet of the aviation industry, from pilots to mechanics to engineers and more. Individuals who are unable to attend the live webinar are able to sign up to receive a recording 24 hours after the event.

JSfirm.com has conducted 15 webinars with more being scheduled daily. As a result of this effort, there has been a 73 percent increase in new members utilizing JSfirm.com.

Advertisement

JSfirm.com executive director Abbey Hutter said, “We want to ensure all of our users know how to utilize the tools and features of our website when searching for job opportunities. Aside from our webinars, we are partnering with different aviation associations to deliver the same information to their members.”