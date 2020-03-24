JSfirm.com announces ‘leave your resume’ feature

JSfirm.com is continuing to monitor the pulse of the aviation industry, to see the impact COVID-19 will have. As the company communicates with its customers, some are in a holding pattern for hiring. JSfirm.com has developed a new feature to accommodate these customers.

While many aviation companies are adjusting, we all must understand this situation doesn’t negate the fact that there is a serious shortage of aviation professionals worldwide through 2038, according to Boeing.

JSfirm.com has created a passive job feature that allows job seekers to “leave their resume” for a company that may not be currently hiring now, but will be soon. This will ultimately allow companies to hit the ground running with hiring once the dust settles.

Abbey Hutter, executive director for JSfirm.com said, “It takes a few months to land a great person anyway — it’s a bad decision to stop recruiting great people, particularly when they are available and especially during this time.”

Jeff Richards, operations manager for JSfirm.com, said, “For a lot of our companies to date, it’s business as usual. However, we do have a number of clients who are experiencing a hiring freeze.” He added, “Freezing your hiring is separate from stopping your advertising and brand awareness. Now is the best time for companies to be present, let the aviation industry (and professionals!) know you will be hiring soon.”

To gain access to this new feature and see new resumes, call JSfirm.com at 724-547-6203.