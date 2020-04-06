Japan Coast Guard orders 2 more H225 helicopters

Japan’s largest Super Puma operator, the Japan Coast Guard (JCG), has placed a new order of two H225 helicopters. This follow-on order brings JCG’s Super Puma fleet to 15, comprising two AS332s and 13 H225s. The new helicopters will be utilised for territorial coastal activities, security enforcement, as well as disaster relief missions in Japan.

“We thank the Japan Coast Guard for its continued confidence in the H225,” said Guillaume Leprince, managing director of Airbus Helicopters in Japan. “The H225 is well regarded as a reference in search-and-rescue operations and security enforcement, and we are certainly happy to see these helicopters effectively deployed in Japan through the years. We have delivered three new H225 to JCG in the recent months, within schedule, and are committed to fully supporting its existing fleet, as well as its upcoming deliveries, ensuring high availability for its operations.”

The JCG’s H225s are covered by Airbus’s HCare Smart full-by-the-hour material support. This customised fleet availability programme allows JCG to focus on its flight operations whilst Airbus manages its assets.

The 11-ton-category, twin-engine H225 is the latest member of Airbus Helicopters’ Super Puma family. Equipped with state-of-the-art electronic instruments and renowned autopilot precision, the all-weather capable H225 offers outstanding endurance and fast cruise speed, and can be fitted with various equipment to suit any role.

In Japan alone, a total of 28 helicopters from the Super Puma family are currently flown by civil, parapublic operators, and Japan’s Ministry of Defense for various search-and-rescue missions, offshore operations, VIP, firefighting, and passenger and goods transportation.