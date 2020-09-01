Iris Automation chosen to provide detect-and-avoid for Avidrone Aerospace

Iris Automation recently announced it has been selected as the exclusive airborne detect-and-avoid (DAA) provider to Avidrone Aerospace, a leading OEM of long-range, cargo delivery and sensor payload aircraft and autopilot systems. The partnership allows Avidrone customers to conduct beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights for commercial delivery operations.

Iris Automation’s Casia is the first onboard DAA solution to enable commercial BVLOS operations for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). The system allows a UAS to see and react to the aviation environment around the aircraft. Casia detects other aircraft, uses computer-vision algorithms to classify them, makes intelligent decisions about the threat they may pose to the drone, and then triggers an alert to the pilot in command and automates maneuvers to safely avoid collisions.

Avidrone Aerospace develops and manufactures complete aircraft and proprietary autopilot systems enabling aerial applications that go to new levels of range, payload and capability. Avidrone’s fully automated tandem rotor is 10-times more capable than the average drone — with a payload of 55 pounds, a range of 75 miles, a top speed of 62 mph, and 1.3 hours of fly time.

The partnership opens a vast number of new use-cases to commercial airspace applications seeking new ways to move goods, resupply, and survey assets by drone.

“Combining the capabilities of Avidrone and Iris Automation brings a new range of advanced DAA delivery operations that the industry is demanding,” said Scott Gray, chief executive officer of Avidrone Aerospace. “This partnership further removes red-tape to a host of new commercial operations desiring the full BVLOS capabilities that our tandem rotor, heavy-lift drones are specifically designed for.”

Starting Aug. 31, Avidrone provides the option of Casia integrated onto all of its drone platforms out-of-the-box. Combined, the two companies provide customers with an all-in-one package ready for advanced missions, including safe BVLOS operations.