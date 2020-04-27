IQonboard turns automated manifests and fatigue assessments into contact tracing and health monitoring

As the aviation industry looks ahead to better times, IQonboard has adapted their system to be part of the recovery plan.

The time to embrace new processes is now. Passengers and crew need confidence in how business is conducted and the procedures that are in place to keep everyone safe.

IQonboard, based in Squamish, British Columbia, provides automated manifests and a fatigue monitoring app for aviation and heavy industry. The fatigue app was developed by NASA and the U.S. military. It was designed to be a part of the Fatigue Risk Management Process and importantly, it also recognizes when someone is unwell.

The graphic test, taken daily or before critical tasks, is fast and easy to use. It judges the cognitive performance of an individual against their own personal baseline. It will recognize any degradation in performance for any reason — whether it be fatigue, emotional distress, the use of narcotics or alcohol, or the onset of sickness.

For contact tracing, each crew member and passenger is issued an IQtag. These are patent pending low energy bluetooth beacons that have a range of about 10 meters. Privacy concerns are therefore reduced, as individuals have to be in the aircraft to be recognized by the password protected secure network.

The system builds efficiencies into the paperless dispatching process that will actually save time and aircraft costs. The IQtags populate a manifest automatically when crew or passengers board the aircraft. It allows the pilot to see the total payload weight on an aircraft mounted iPad. This information is transmitted automatically via cellular — or satellite — to dispatch on the ground with zero pilot input. Through a web-based dashboard, it can help document which workers have been in an aircraft or vehicle with others, within the last 14 days. This innovative technology gives passengers and crew added confidence in their own safety while onboard an aircraft.

The IQtag is fully field programmable and reusable. It is currently available without a set-up fee or minimum order requirements.