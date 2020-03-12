Integrated counter UAV solution led by Frequentis and Hensoldt

Frequentis and Hensoldt have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to intensify collaboration on integrated counter drone solutions for airports.

Frequentis, the leading air traffic management (ATM) solution provider, and defence and security sensor specialist Hensoldt are combing strengths to support the creation of next generation integrated counter unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) solutions. Both companies are already combining their respective strengths and competences on the FALKE research project, which aims to develop the blueprint solution for the airport environment.

“The formation of this MoU further reinforces our intention to create effective solutions to differentiate cooperative and non-cooperative flying objects, ensure shared situational awareness across all organizations and interoperability with existing airport surveillance infrastructures and available UAV traffic management (UTM) systems. We are pleased to be working on this common goal with Hensoldt, combining our strengths.” says Günter Graf, Frequentis head of business development.

The Frequentis Group is providing mature components in the areas of UTM/ATM/drone detection, data fusion and exchange (MosaiX SWIM), shared situational awareness and ATM-grade surveillance data automation (SDDS-NG, MSDF, PRISMA), cross-agency incident management (ICM), as well as operational requirement analysis (Control Room Consulting). Hensoldt will provide detection, identification and mitigation modules from their own Xpeller CUAV system.

“Together with Frequentis, we will create a modular counter-UAV system optimised for the specific needs of airports”, added Markus Wolf, head of sales and business development at Hensoldt Ventures. “Xpeller demonstrates Hensoldt’s innovative capabilities, answering our customer’s needs to detect and act against unmanned threats. Due to its versatility, Xpeller is able to offer maximum protection under a variety of conditions and ranges. While available as a fully functional stand-alone system, its modular approach enables us to easily join forces with partners like Frequentis.”

Both companies already work together on the FALKE project, developing the ability to intercept small UAV that enter restricted airspaces at airports. The integrated solution will enable airports to deal with incidents, like those that took place at British airport Gatwick and German airport Frankfurt, swiftly and effectively. Hamburg Airport will be the model for the resulting blue-print solution, with the partners demonstrating a technical and organisational concept to defend against illegally operating drones.

In addition to Frequentis and Hensoldt, the FALKE project consortium includes the German Federal Police, German Air Traffic Control (DFS), Lufthansa, Hamburg Airport, and the chair of electrical measurement of the Helmut Schmidt University (HSU) in Hamburg. The project has begun with the creation of a demonstrator system, constructed with the integration of both, Frequentis and Hensoldt systems. In addition, both companies jointly support the EUROCAE Working Group 115 for Counter UAS. WG-115 was established to develop standards to support the safe and harmonized implementation of Counter-UAS Systems into airport and ANSP systems.