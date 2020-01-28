Innovative technology for training IIMC in aircraft

AT Systems, LLC has been invited to demonstrate new training technology at Heli-Expo. AT Systems has patented a device that trains pilots for the degraded visual environment during normal training flights. The device can be seen at the Safety Town Hall and in several exhibits. This device is the latest technology in training for low visibility events such as Inadvertent IMC, brown-out or white-out conditions. The device originally designed for military training attaches to a helmet without modification and produces a degraded visual environment controlled by an instructor-operated iPad.

This mode of training allows the pilot to experience both simulated visibility and the actual sensations the body feels during forward flight. While flight simulators reduce visibility and give the illusion of movement, the ATS device provides reduced visibility while actually moving increasing the likelihood of visual and vestibular illusions. The pilot gets the actual aircraft motion during flight. Through internal safety sensors, the system is removed from the pilot’s field of view if predefined conditions are exceeded, restoring an unobstructed view for aircraft recovery. The unit can be used anytime during a training flight, including during NVG training.

Effective real-world training will decrease high accident rates occurring in reduced visibility environments. This new technology will be affordable and easy to use and provides the most effective training for a degraded visual environment.

The Safety Town Hall is on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 9-11 a.m. in Room 304AB. There will be panel discussions on pilot decision making, surviving IIMC, AT Systems innovative solutions, regional outreach programs, and maintenance training initiatives.