IHSF to conduct pilot survey on safety-enhancing technologies

The International Helicopter Safety Foundation is asking civil helicopter pilots of all backgrounds to take part in a very short survey related to safety-enhancing technologies.

The goal of the survey is to better understand how various technologies are being used in the real world, and which technologies are perceived as having the greatest safety value.

The results will help IHSF decide which technologies to prioritize in its ongoing efforts to reduce the fatal helicopter accident rate.

The survey is open through June 30 and can be accessed here.