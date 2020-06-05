ICARUS Aero uses 3D printing to produce face shields for frontline workers

ICARUS Aero Inc. of Gravenhurst, Ontario, is doing its part to support ongoing Covid-19 relief efforts by designing and producing face shields using high-strength materials for medical professionals and frontline workers.

The company has repurposed its advanced additive manufacturing printers to 3D-print face shields and guards, which are all being donated to local hospitals and medical relief efforts.

ICARUS has approximately 10 printers running 24/7 at its facility to produce the face shields around the clock. This allows the company to manufacture roughly 50 shields per day.

“The medical and frontline workers are an inspiration to us all, and our team was looking for ways in which we could help,” said ICARUS founder Ryan Hader. “We realize that we are a small part of this fight, but when we all make these sacrifices to help and support our local communities, we can have a greater influence on protecting those we care about.”

ICARUS Aero is a Transport Canada, FAA and EASA approved design, certification and manufacturing organization that specializes in aircraft modifications, engineering services, special mission aircraft conversions, logistics support and integrated kit solutions.