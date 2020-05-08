H+S Aviation chosen to support CTS800 turboshaft engines on Super Lynx, Wildcat helicopters

H+S Aviation, a Signature Aviation Global Engine Services company, has reached an agreement with Light Helicopter Turbine Engine Company (LHTEC) to provide sole OEM-authorized maintenance, repair and overhaul services for the CTS800 turboshaft engine series at the company’s Portsmouth, U.K. facility.

LHTEC, a joint venture between Rolls-Royce and Honeywell, chose H+S Aviation to assume complete MRO support for its CTS800-4A and CTS800-4N series engines powering Leonardo’s Super Lynx and Wildcat helicopters beginning in 2020 and for a period of 10 years, per the companies’ agreement.

“We are excited to bring H+S Aviation on as the first independent Authorised Repair Centre for the CTS800,” Daryl Mastin, LHTEC president said. “H+S Aviation has provided exceptional MRO support to Rolls-Royce and Honeywell for decades, so we are confident in the capabilities and service they will bring to LHTEC customers.”

Global Engine Services president and chief operating officer Hugh McElroy said the company is proud that H+S Aviation emerged as the prime choice to take over MRO support for the CTS800 line.

“Our facility’s location in Portsmouth is ideal for supporting the customer base, given more than half of the CTS800 engine population is operated by the U.K.’s Ministry of Defence,” McElroy said.

Approximately 54 percent of the CTS800 engine’s helicopter fleet is utilized by the U.K.’s MOD. The remaining fleet operators include the Algerian Navy, Royal Airforce of Oman, South African Airforce, Royal Thai Navy, Republic of South Korea, Japanese Ministry of Defence and other national military organisations.

“The H+S Aviation team has a history of success supporting many of these customers for other product lines they operate,” Mark Stubbs, Global Engine Services chief commercial officer said. “Adding support for the CTS800 enables us to build on our existing relationships with military operators that trust our services to deliver to their needs.”

McElroy said the goal is to have the transition completed for CTS800 engine maintenance to be performed at the Portsmouth shop before the end of 2020. LHTEC aims to provide tooling from its Phoenix, Arizona, facility and begin training H+S Aviation’s designated CTS800 team in the next 90 days.

“First and foremost, our focus will be on our employees’ health and safety; therefore, we will work with LHTEC to train our team of technicians on the maintenance of the CTS800 engine line through virtual channels, given the state of the COVID-19 pandemic and international travel restrictions,” McElroy said.

Further, McElroy said the company looks forward to bringing CTS800 operators “the same quality workmanship and expert technical support the team has delivered for over 75 years.”

“We’re grateful for LHTEC choosing our facility as CTS800’s new support centre and hope operators are satisfied with their new maintenance partner,” McElroy said. “This is an exciting time to be a part of the H+S Aviation team.”