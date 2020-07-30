H+S Aviation brings Jim Payton onboard to grow CTS800 program

H+S Aviation, a Signature Aviation Global Engine Services (GES) company, announced the appointment of industry veteran Jim Payton to serve as the global strategic account executive for the company’s newly acquired CTS800 engine product line. H+S announced in April that it had been appointed the sole maintenance, repair and overhaul provider for the CTS800 engine by Light Helicopter Turbine Engine Company (LHTEC). Payton will partner with the integration team in order to launch the CTS800 program to operators in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Payton brings over 35 years of aviation experience, primarily with Rolls-Royce, to the role. Payton has extensive experience on the CTS800 engine family, having led key international campaigns on behalf of LHTEC, a joint venture between Rolls-Royce and Honeywell.

“As the only OEM-authorized, independent MRO service centre for the CTS800, we want our customer’s experience with us to be seamless from the start,” Mark Stubbs, GES chief commercial officer said. “Jim’s wealth of experience in the rotorcraft sector and with LHTEC’s CTS800 engine program is critical to understanding customer expectations.”

LHTEC is providing both tooling and training to the H+S team to bring operations online at the Portsmouth, U.K., facility. Stubbs said the organization is proud to have Payton onboard to guide how they deliver support to CTS800 operators in the coming months.

“I’m delighted to join the H+S Aviation team to assist with the transition activities for the CTS800 engine MRO,” Payton said. “H+S Aviation is uniquely qualified to provide global engine support for the CTS800 operators from its U.K. facility and the company is renowned in the industry for their exceptional customer support, workmanship, and team spirit. I am proud to be associated with this first-class organization.”