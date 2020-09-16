Hong Kong GFS’ H175 fleet reaches 5,000 flight hours

As the global launch customer of the H175 public services version, Hong Kong-based Government Flying Service (GFS) has achieved two milestones with its H175 fleet: a total of 5,000 flight hours and 3,000 life-saving missions.

Advertisement

Since 2018, GFS has received seven public services configured H175s, becoming the world’s first operator of this variant. The public services version enlarged the mission capability of the H175, enabling 18 different missions to be conducted, such as onshore and offshore search-and-rescue, emergency medical services, law enforcement, and firefighting, etc. The H175’s design and overall performance allow a single helicopter to operate a range of challenging missions without changing the helicopter’s configuration.

Advertisement

Today, the global fleet of H175s operated in 11 countries and regions has accumulated 85,000 flight hours in various missions, including offshore oil and gas, public services, private and business aviation, and passenger transportation, among others. GFS’s 5,000 hours of experience has contributed to this milestone and demonstrates the unique capabilities and safety of the helicopter for demanding public services missions.