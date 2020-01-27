Hillsboro Aero Academy partners with ADAC Luftrettung on career pathway program

Hillsboro Aero Academy announced its new collaboration with ADAC Luftrettung gGmbH (ADAC Air Rescue). Due to Germany’s increased need for emergency medical service pilots, ADAC Luftrettung and Hillsboro have formed a partnership to help address this critical need. Over the next 10 years, air rescue organizations in Germany predict a demand for at least 100-200 additional pilots. This partnership is designed to draw new people enthusiastic about EMS operations into the industry by providing solid training in the U.S. and then a pilot job in Germany.

Advertisement

Under the new program, Hillsboro graduates who have earned the appropriate licenses and ratings, as well as the requisite 1,000 flight hours with at least 500 of them in emergency medical service or a similarly challenging job, will be given an interview with ADAC Luftrettung. Primarily designed for German-speaking applicants, this program applies to both individuals without any previous flight experience and instructors or graduates of Hillsboro’s program. Once accepted into the program, ADAC Luftrettung will assign students a mentor to support them during their training.

Once a student completes their FAA and EASA training, reaches the required number of flight hours in the U.S., and receives a recommendation for employment from the DLR Selection Committee, admission to the ADAC Luftrettung pilot pool takes place. Employment begins as soon as a suitable position is available.

Advertisement

“This cooperation with Hillsboro is a key component to building an innovative and sustainable foundation for the recruitment of new pilots. Thus helping us avoid a shortage in staffing of free pilot positions at an early stage and ensure the aerial emergency medical aid of the general public for the future,” said ADAC Luftrettung managing director Frédéric Bruder.

Hillsboro has been providing world class helicopter training since 1980 and has the ability to offer the F-1 Visa for potential students. The F-1 visa enables the students to receive their licenses and ratings and then building hours for up to two years working as a pilot in the United States.

“We have been working with ADAC Luftrettung for quite some time on this program and are so excited to finally formulate this arrangement. It is a privilege for us to partner with such an esteemed company and fill a need in the helicopter industry,” said Hillsboro’s COO Natalia Cimpean.

Hillsboro and ADAC Luftrettung will be hosting marketing events in Germany in late March to further explain this program.