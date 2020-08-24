Hill Helicopters redefines helicopter design with the new HX50

On Aug. 24, Hill Helicopters unveiled its new disruptive, ground-up helicopter, the HX50. The five-seat, turbine-powered, 500-horsepower rotorcraft is the world’s first truly private, luxury helicopter crafted to deliver a whole new experience in safety, performance, adventure, comfort, and elegance.

Designed by a team of hand-selected, highly skilled engineers led by aeronautics engineer Dr. Jason Hill, Ph.D., the HX50 is a fusion of refined performance and artistic elegance. Its composite structure and rotor system, optimized engine, reimagined avionics, and elevated interior design together make the HX50 a high-tech and high-performance personal aircraft.

“The helicopter industry has long awaited an Elon Musk-style disruption that redefines the modern helicopter. The wait is over,” said Hill, founder and CEO of Hill Helicopters. “The only way to create something that is truly groundbreaking is to design from the ground up, giving equal focus to aerospace design, performance, and safety as well as to the artistic and experiential aspects — including comfort, ergonomics, intuitive technology, and luxury. The HX50 brings all of this together to deliver a truly unique aircraft and experience.”

The HX50’s anticipated revolutionary performance and characteristics set the stage for a light helicopter revolution:

Gross weight: 3,630 lbs (1,650 kg)

Empty weight: 1,870 lbs (850 kg)

Payload: 1,760 lbs (800 kg)

Cargo: 60 lbs (27 kg)

Fuel: 700 lbs (317 kg)

Length: 32 feet (9.8 m)

Width: five feet (1.6 m)

SHP: 500 HP

T/O power: 440 HP

Continuous power: 400 HP

Max cruise speed: 140 kts (at max gross weight up to 10,000 feet)

Fuel burn: 35 gph at 140 kts; 22 gph at 110 kts

Capacity: five people, including pilot

The HX50 is currently in the advanced design phase, with three prototypes scheduled to begin flight testing in 2022. The first deliveries are anticipated to take place in 2023.

A 20-year helicopter pilot, Dr. Hill founded Hill Helicopters to design the ideal personal luxury helicopter that blends the latest safety and efficient performance technology with a truly luxurious and high-tech experience. Hill received his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from Aston University and a Ph.D. in aeronautics from Cranfield University.

After building considerable helicopter engineering experience at GKN Westland (now Leonardo), he founded Dynamiq Engineering, delivering world-class engineering analysis, design, product and technology development to global clients across the engineering industry. With hand-picked engineers from Dynamiq Engineering and beyond, Hill formed Hill Helicopters to build the world’s first truly ground-up helicopter since the invention of rotorcraft flight. The company remains fully owned by Hill, allowing his team complete creative control to meet ambitious designs and timelines.