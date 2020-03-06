HeloAir achieves Stage 3 IS-BAO certification

Advertisement

HeloAir, Inc. announced it has achieved Stage 3 IS-BAO (International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations) certification. Stage 3 certification signifies that the company’s commitment to safety and industry best practices are documented and well established within its organization. IS-BAO is recognized in the business aviation industry as the standard for safety.

IS-BAO, developed by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and its member associations, is a recommended code of best practices designed to help flight departments worldwide achieve high levels of safety and professionalism. IS-BAO is an industry standard built for operators, by operators that provides standards based on the ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPS).

Both the FAA and Transport Canada recognize IS-BAO as meeting the ICAO standard.

HeloAir always strives to maintain the highest levels of safety and is proud to be an IS-BAO participant and contributor, the company said.