HeloAir achieves Stage 3 IS-BAO certification
HeloAir, Inc. announced it has achieved Stage 3 IS-BAO (International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations) certification. Stage 3 certification signifies that the company’s commitment to safety and industry best practices are documented and well established within its organization. IS-BAO is recognized in the business aviation industry as the standard for safety.
IS-BAO, developed by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and its member associations, is a recommended code of best practices designed to help flight departments worldwide achieve high levels of safety and professionalism. IS-BAO is an industry standard built for operators, by operators that provides standards based on the ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPS).
Both the FAA and Transport Canada recognize IS-BAO as meeting the ICAO standard.
HeloAir always strives to maintain the highest levels of safety and is proud to be an IS-BAO participant and contributor, the company said.