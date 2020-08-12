HeliSpeed signs SAR support agreement with British International Helicopters

Blackpool-based aviation support specialists, HeliSpeed, has signed an agreement with British International Helicopters (BIH) to support its search-and-rescue (SAR) operations in the Falkland Islands.

Through the agreement, global aviation business, HeliSpeed, will provide BIH with pilots from its HeliTrax database of over 1,500 highly-trained helicopter pilots and engineers, supporting operations in the Falkland Islands.

BHI is the largest British-owned helicopter firm and a trusted, long-term partner to military clients, with a track record of delivering safe and reliable services in challenging environments on a consistent basis.

“We’re so pleased to be working closely with BIH, supporting their operations in the Falkland Islands. At HeliSpeed, we can supply specialist contract pilots for both short and long-term global missions on over 83 types of helicopters. We now have over 1,500 highly-skilled pilots trained to work in extreme environments with mission specific capabilities,” said Gemma Walker, operations director, HeliSpeed.

HeliSpeed brings the expertise of pilots and operators closer together by matching the skills of experienced pilots with the needs and preferences of operators. The company is knowledgable in the diverse skill sets required for offshore, construction, utility, SAR, EMS, disaster relief and VIP missions. HeliSpeed can support ferry flights, aircraft repositioning, ground and flight tests, and training across every platform.

“Our SAR service in the Falkland Islands is built on the highest standards of capability, responsiveness and precision. Key to this are the skills and behaviours of our people. We have chosen to engage with HeliSpeed because they offer similar responsiveness and precision which complements our existing in-house capabilities,” added Alistair Riches, chief operating officer, British International Helicopters.