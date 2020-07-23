Jamaica’s Island Defenders, Rescue in the Swiss Alps, U.S. Military Rotorcraft Industry Outlook, Training Sea King Rescue Pilots, Modernizing the Uzbek Air Force, Defunding Police Aviation Units & more!
Heliproducts Industries expands with Ben Bobic as director of sales
Heliproducts Industries announced on July 23 that Ben Bobic, formerly of DART Aerospace and SEI Industries, will be the new director of sales effective immediately. The addition of Bobic marks the start of an expanded sales approach for Heliproducts.
Heliproducts Industries are a Safran approved CDC for any engine related support, along with spares and a full-time engine maintenance shop. Heliproducts are the holders of Transport Canada, FAA and EASA approvals.
One thought on “Heliproducts Industries expands with Ben Bobic as director of sales”
Wow, Congrats. Heliproducts just hired an awesome guy. Ben is one in a million and great with the customers, his knowledge of the industry is outstanding.
Congrats Ben.