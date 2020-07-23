Heliproducts Industries expands with Ben Bobic as director of sales

Advertisement

Heliproducts Industries announced on July 23 that Ben Bobic, formerly of DART Aerospace and SEI Industries, will be the new director of sales effective immediately. The addition of Bobic marks the start of an expanded sales approach for Heliproducts.

Heliproducts Industries are a Safran approved CDC for any engine related support, along with spares and a full-time engine maintenance shop. Heliproducts are the holders of Transport Canada, FAA and EASA approvals.