Heliproducts Industries expands with Ben Bobic as director of sales

Posted on ; Heliproducts Press Release
Heliproducts Industries announced on July 23 that Ben Bobic, formerly of DART Aerospace and SEI Industries, will be the new director of sales effective immediately. The addition of Bobic marks the start of an expanded sales approach for Heliproducts.

Ben Bobic, pictured, had worked at DART Aerospace and SEI Industries before joining the Heliproducts team. Heliproducts Photo
Heliproducts Industries are a Safran approved CDC for any engine related support, along with spares and a full-time engine maintenance shop. Heliproducts are the holders of Transport Canada, FAA and EASA approvals.

One thought on “Heliproducts Industries expands with Ben Bobic as director of sales

  1. Wow, Congrats. Heliproducts just hired an awesome guy. Ben is one in a million and great with the customers, his knowledge of the industry is outstanding.
    Congrats Ben.

