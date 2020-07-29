Heliproducts hires James Rose as the company’s new general manager

Heliproducts Industries announced on July 29 that James Rose has joined the company as general manager. Rose was formerly vice president of maintenance and quality at Heliwelders Canada and general manager at Trans North Helicopters. Rose’s addition will further broaden Heliproducts depth of experience in the Airbus Helicopters product line and MRO services.

Advertisement

“James has outstanding industry and leadership experience as well as a deep knowledge of the helicopter market from his 30 years in the rotory-wing sector,” said Paul Cockell, chief executive officer of Heliproducts. “We are very pleased to welcome James to our team and look forward to his contributions.”

Advertisement

Heliproducts Industries is a full-service MRO that provides industry-leading helicopter maintenance, modification and inspection services. Heliproducts has state-of-the-art paint and refinishing capabilities in addition to component repair, avionics, engine, sheet metal and composite repair support.

Heliproducts is a Safran approved CDC for any engine related support, along with spares and a full-time engine maintenance shop. Heliproducts holds Transport Canada, FAA and EASA approvals.