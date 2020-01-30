HELIMOB launches phase 2 of its marketplace for helicopter experiences

Back in 2017, HELIMOB first introduced an innovative platform for extended helicopter trips lasting two to five days. After a successful launch, founder Michael Boutin is excited to announce phase 2 of the company’s business development. The company opens the platform to all helicopter operators, allowing them to promote their new helicopter experiences.

Advertisement

The travel industry is looking for new experiences to offer frequent travelers. HELIMOB’s solution is a powerful way to explore and discover the world differently. Working with local operators, the company co-created outstanding routes, offering travelers experiences only a helicopter can provide, while flying to destinations usually only known by locals. “This will be a game changer for the operator and the online traveler,” said Michael Boutin.

The latest HELIMOB platform has become a marketplace for helicopter experiences. The platform makes it possible to design and promote destinations, automate sales and collect payment for all helicopter trips. The company’s e-commerce solution allows split payment of any trip among multiple clients.

Advertisement

All helicopter operators located in an interesting area or offering distinctive helicopter experiences may promote their services on the HELIMOB platform. Packages may include concepts like vineyard tours, corporate events, “off-the-beaten-path” experiences, honeymoons, fly-fishing or skeet shooting expeditions and a spa-like experience in a natural spring.