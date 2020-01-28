Helicopters, eVTOL aircraft and noise: a discussion at Heli-Expo

Electric VTOL aircraft promise to be quieter than helicopters, but how much quieter? And how will that shape the future of urban air mobility?

These are some of the questions that will be addressed at The ((Quiet)) Electric VTOL Revolution, a Vertical Flight Society (VFS) panel at HAI Heli-Expo 2020. Scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, in Room 210AB of the Anaheim Convention Center in California, the panel is sponsored by Vertical Magazine and our eVTOL.com website.

Hear from some of the biggest commercial players in the emerging eVTOL and urban air mobility space, including Mark Moore of Uber Technologies, Ben Goldman of Joby Aviation, and Pamela Cohn of Hyundai Motor Group’s Urban Air Mobility division. Additional panelists include Juliet Page of the Volpe National Transportation Systems Center and Jim Sherman of VFS. Vertical special projects editor and eVTOL.com managing editor Elan Head will moderate the panel.

“The eVTOL industry is growing at a remarkable pace, and it will absolutely impact some missions currently being performed by helicopters,” Head stated. “This panel will provide Heli-Expo attendees with deeper insight into one of the greatest differences between helicopters and eVTOL aircraft: noise, and the corresponding implications for community acceptance.”

The panel will complement the HAI Urban Air Mobility Forum, a more general overview of the eVTOL space scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at Heli-Expo.