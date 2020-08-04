Helicopter Technology Company’s new UH-1/205 blades certified by Transport Canada

Helicopter Technology Company (HTC) recently announced that Transport Canada has formally accepted its supplemental type certificate (STC) for the 204 P2100-103 Main Rotor Blade applicable on various Huey Models. STC #SR02492LA will be entered in the national index of STCs that have been reviewed and accepted by Transport Canada for installation on Canadian-registered aeronautical products.

Advertisement

Technical data pertaining to HTC products can be located on the HTC website at under Technical Publications.

HTC now offers an upgraded version of their Metal Main Rotor Blades for commercial Bell Helicopters 204B, 205A, and 205A-1 along with various UH-1 model restricted category helicopters.

The HTC part number 204 P2100-103 Main Rotor Blade is a direct replacement the Bell Helicopter – Textron part number 204-011-250-113 Main Rotor Blade and an upgrade to the HTC part number 204 P2100-101 blade.

The New -103 Blade offers a titanium single-piece lower grip plate that is not subject to the current 25 hour special inspection. The existing Bell -113 and HTC -101 configurations have a laminate of aluminum and steel. By changing to the titanium single-piece grip, the possibility of disbonding between the two laminates will be eliminated. The -103 is not subject to AD 2018-02-07 blade inspection that requires inspection every 25 hours or two weeks.

Advertisement

Part Number 204P2100-103 Main Rotor Blade features: