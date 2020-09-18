Helicopter museum earns Covid-19 cultural and museum preservation grant

The American Helicopter Museum and Education Center (AHMEC) in West Chester recently announced that it has been awarded $25,000 by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Covid-19 Cultural and Museum Preservation Grant Program. The museum is one of 164 cultural organizations to benefit from the program, designed to offset lost revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We want to thank the governor and our local elected officials, Senator Tom Killion and Representative Carolyn Comitta, for understanding that museums and cultural organizations are vital to Pennsylvania and its citizens,” said Allison Titman, AHMEC’s executive director. “With admissions revenue down 70 percent from this time last year, this funding is essential to our ability to welcome visitors to the museum and provide them with a quality educational experience.”

AHMEC closed its doors to the public beginning March 14, 2020, through July 9. Like other museums and cultural organizations throughout the Commonwealth and the country, it has experienced significant financial hardship due to the pandemic. The museum reopened on July 10, with reduced operating hours and staffing.

“Pennsylvania’s museums and cultural organizations provide education, entertainment, and meaningful experiences to residents and travelers,” stated Governor Tom Wolf. “This funding will be used to offset the impact the pandemic had on these organizations and will help them move forward in their recovery efforts as they begin to welcome visitors back in their doors.”

The museum is currently open Friday through Sunday, 12-to-5 pm. All visitors must abide by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s mask-wearing requirement and respect social distancing. Hand sanitizer is available, and some hands-on exhibits remain closed.

The American Helicopter Museum and Education Center, located at 1220 American Boulevard, West Chester, is the nation’s premier aviation museum devoted exclusively to helicopters. Established in 1996, the nonprofit organization collects, restores and displays rotary-wing aircraft, including over 35 civilian and military helicopters, autogiros and convertiplanes.