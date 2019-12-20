Helicopter Institute orders FRASCA simulator

Advertisement

The Helicopter Institute, based in Fort Worth, Texas, has placed an order for a Frasca Bell 407 helicopter training device (HTD). The HTD is an FAA-qualified advanced aviation training device (AATD) and features Garmin G500H display, Simulated HeliSAS, Garmin GTN650 GPS, Frasca’s TruVision visual system with three-channel HDTV visual display system and a Newport, OR helicopter mission training visual database. The institute offers part 135 training and checking.

“Frasca sets the standard in helicopter flight simulation products,” said Randy Rowles, president of Helicopter Institute. “The craftsmanship, accuracy, and cost-benefit of the Frasca helicopter training device when weighed against other AATDs is unmatched.

“The addition of the Bell 407 HTD AATD along with our four existing flight training devices provides a flight simulation solution for our entire helicopter fleet and enhances our training product,” Rowles added.