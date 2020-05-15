Helicopter Institute accepts delivery of NVG upgrade from Aero Dynamix

Aero Dynamix, Inc. (ADI) announced it has been selected by Helicopter Institute as the preferred night vision imaging system (NVIS) provider for the company’s training rotorcraft.

“We are extremely pleased to be working with Randy Rowles at Helicopter Institute,” said ADI’s chief operating officer Tonka Hufford.

The NVG modifications are comprised of a combination of internal lighting modifications to OEM equipment, replacement of illuminated panels and addition of NVG compatible overlays.

“Not many companies can boast longevity of the appearance and functionality of an NVG cockpit modification, except for Aero Dynamix,” said Randy Rowles, president of Helicopter Institute. “In my opinion, this should be a leading question and validation point investigated when evaluating vendors for an NVG cockpit modification. The longevity of the installation helps support the value of the aircraft. This was and is an important factor when we determined our vendor for our NVG cockpit lighting modifications.”