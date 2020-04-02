Helicopter coloring books for kids of all ages

With millions of kids stuck at home during the COVID-19 crisis — and thousands of pilots and mechanics stuck at home, too — their parents and significant others are desperately seeking activities to keep them busy. At Vertical, we’re doing our small part to help by releasing coloring sheets based on our Global Commercial Helicopter Fleet Poster.

Seven original illustrations by Eric Lian of Lian Media have been stripped of color and are ready to receive your own creative paint schemes. Download them in a printable PDF here, then share the results with us on our social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

We’re not the only ones who have thought to create coloring books in this stressful time. Here are some other helicopter-related coloring and activity books for kids of all ages. Do you know of others? Email us at [email protected] and we’ll continue to update our list.

From Bell: an Aircraft in Action Coloring Book featuring Bell helicopters and tiltrotors performing a variety of missions. Download it here.

From Airbus Helicopters: Coloring Book and Fun and Games, featuring a variety of Airbus helicopter models to color plus word search, tic-tac-toe, crossword, and more. Download it here.