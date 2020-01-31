Helicopter Association International wraps up successful Heli-Expo 2020

Helicopter Association International (HAI) has drawn the curtains on HAI Heli-Expo 2020 in Anaheim, and this year’s show was packed with business deals, new technology, and safety and professional training.

The four-day event brought together thousands of attendees from around the globe, focusing their attention on every aspect of the rotorcraft industry. Spread across the breadth of the Anaheim Convention Center, attendees and exhibitors got close-up looks at the nearly 60 aircraft on the show floor, including such advanced aircraft as Airbus’s Vahana proof-of-concept testing vehicle. NASA/JPL also conducted a presentation on the Mars Helicopter before a packed room.

This year’s show covered 313,000 net square feet, with 657 exhibiting companies on the show floor. There were also 62 helicopters on display, ranging from small to large and from older aircraft to mock-ups of models approaching certification. Other display aircraft included several remotely piloted vehicles.

“HAI Heli-Expo is the one show for the commercial helicopter industry,” says Jim Viola, president and CEO of HAI. “People come from around the world to find something for their vertical lift business, and they find it here. If they wanted to buy a helicopter, receive safety training, meet vendors or suppliers of parts and services, or obtain professional education, they found it in Anaheim this year.”

Training was indeed a very popular event at this year’s show, with attendees choosing from over 150 education courses, technical briefings, workshops, forums, meetings, and seminars. Nearly 4,000 attendees participated in free Rotor Safety Challenge sessions that focus on improving safety in every aspect of the vertical lift industry. Additionally, approximately 500 attendees participated in for-fee professional education courses, and over 1,300 attended technical briefings provided by aircraft and engine manufacturers.

“We’re already looking forward to next year’s show,” added Viola. “Work is actually well under way for HAI Heli-Expo 2021 in New Orleans, where we expect our attendees to have an extraordinary time!”

The show dates in 2021 are March 22-25, with the exhibit floor open March 23-25.