Helibras delivers first H135 to Brazilian Navy

Helibras, Brazilian subsidiary of Airbus Helicopters, has delivered the first Airbus H135 with multi-mission configuration to the Brazilian Navy. The helicopter had already been presented at the 103 years of Naval Aviation event in August 2019. The aircraft will be integrated into the 1st General Employment Helicopter Squadron (HU-1) and will be based in São Pedro da Aldeia.

The aircraft is part of a contract to supply three H135s, which will carry out various missions such as cargo transportation, naval inspection, air medical and search-and-rescue, among others.

“Naval Aviation has been dedicated for more than a century to protecting Brazil’s borders, especially the Blue Amazon, and we are very grateful to be able to contribute to this story since the delivery of the first Brazilian Squirrel, the N7050, 41 years ago, which is still in operation today,” said Jean-Luc Alfonsi, president of Helibras. “We are sure that the H135 will continue to fulfill the demanding missions made by the Brazilian Navy.”

Currently, about 130 H135 units are in operation by the navies of several countries such as Germany, Australia, Spain, Japan and the United Kingdom.