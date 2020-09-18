Helibasket Remote Cargo Hook System chosen by ARNG

Advertisement

Helibasket LLC, based in West Union, South Carolina, announced that its Remote Cargo Hook Systems has been chosen by the Army National Guard (ARNG) for a modernization effort of the helicopter fleet’s external load capabilities. Each system is comprised of a remote hook assembly, electric long line, a crew member hand control and storage-transport support equipment.

According to Helibasket’s chief executive officer, VJ Wigington, deliveries of the hook systems began in August of 2020.

“Helibasket is thrilled to contribute to this important modernization effort by the ARNG. We know that the Helibasket Remote Cargo Hook Systems will prove to be a huge asset to the guard, helping to protect ARNG personnel and assets,” she said.

The Remote Cargo Hook systems provide immediate access for external loads into and from confined areas and help avoid brown out. The system’s electric long lines support all types of loads and the swivels protect rigging associated with all standard, nonstandard, or unique external loads.

Helibasket, LLC supplies safety and operations support equipment to all branches of the U.S. Military, National Guard, Reserves, and other federal agencies.