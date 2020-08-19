Heli-Trading Network to provide fleet management services for Air Methods

Heli-Trading Network (HTN), a Salus Aviation company, has announced an agreement with Air Methods Corporation (AMC) to provide fleet management for the air medical service provider. The agreement, which will be facilitated through HTN’s Boulder City facility, positions the company as AMC’s preferred provider of fleet management services which include assessment, refurbishment and divestment of AMC’s legacy aircraft and inventory. These will help reduce AMC’s direct maintenance costs (DMCs), whilst also providing AMC with strategic sourcing and procurement support for aircraft and parts.

This agreement extends the Salus Group’s reach into the U.S. market, providing HTN with quality EMS aircraft and parts to manage within the U.S. market and beyond. As well as fleet management, other services which will be provided to AMC by the Salus Group include aircraft storage and aircraft maintenance on operational and non-operational fleets.

“This long term, strategic agreement provides HTN and the greater Salus group with the opportunity to further solidify our relationship with AMC as their preferred fleet management service provider that will ultimately enable AMC to reduce operating costs, manage fleet disposals and ‘partner’ with an organization which is well equipped to deliver value across its large, complex operations,” said Nick Mair, chief executive of Salus Aviation.

“Our partnership with HTN is a first for our organization, and we are looking forward to the experts in their core business, help us be more efficient and cost conscious with our fleet. We have been working over the past year to outline an activity that benefits both organizations, and we are proud of the outcome,” said Leo Morrissette, executive vice president of Air Methods Corporation.