Heli-One approved to develop AW139 intermediate and tail gear box capability

Heli-One, a leading provider of helicopter maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, is working with Leonardo Helicopters to establish AW139 intermediate and tail gear box (IGB, TGB) MRO capability as a Leonardo Helicopters Authorized Component Repair Centre. This new capability is being established at the Heli-One Canada facility in Delta, British Columbia and will give operators additional options for IGB and TGB maintenance services.

Leonardo AW139 helicopters are flown around the world in a variety of missions including: EMS, SAR, VIP, law enforcement, and offshore. Leonardo delivered its 1000th AW139 helicopter in September 2019, a significant achievement for this durable and versatile aircraft type. This new capability will enable AW139 operators with more support options from an OEM Authorized Component Repair Centre.

Heli-One technicians are trained by Leonardo to perform this complex maintenance service and enjoy a collaborative working relationship. Heli-One has extensive dynamics and small components MRO capabilities at their Canadian facilities and expanding scope to include the AW139 IGB and TGB is a positive development for the company and industry.

“We are excited to work with Leonardo helicopters to establish this new capability at Heli-One Canada. The technicians at our River Road facility are true professionals who strive to deliver quality products at the highest level. We aim to have this capability available soon so that operators can have additional options for IGB and TGB maintenance services,” said Christian Drouin, vice-president Heli-One.

Heli-One is a Leonardo authorized AW139 service center and component repair centre and offers airframe and component MRO services ranging from major inspections to small component repair. Heli-One also offers extensive avionics and rescue equipment maintenance services to AW139 operators. Custom modifications and repairs developed by Design Engineers are also available to operators.